Varshini Sounderajan Stuns In a Purple Mini Dress, Fans React

TV host-actress Varshini Sounderajan is a well-known face of the Telugu cine industry. Apart from her outstanding acting skills and stage presence, the diva is also quite active on social media. She frequently shares photos on her official Instagram handle to stay connected with her fans. Recently, Varshini once again took to her Instagram to set the internet on fire with her latest photoshoot pictures.

In the photos, the actress looks sizzling in a full sleeve purple colour mini dress. She opted for glam makeup — brown eyeshadow, bold eyeliner and matching lip shade. Varshini tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore big square hoops, adding extra glam to her outfit. She completed her look with a pair of black heels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varshini (@varshini_sounderajan)



The post went viral in no time. Seeing the photos, fans couldn’t keep their calm. One of them commented “Looking daamm hot”. Another one said, “Looking like an angel”, while “Awesome” added another.

On the work front, Varshini started her career as a model. Later, she made her acting debut in the Telugu language anthology film Chandamama Kathalu in 2014. The movie has eight sub-stories revolving around love and features an ensemble cast including Kishore, Lakshmi Manchu, Naga Shourya, Aamani, Naresh, Krishnudu, among others. The film won the National Award For Best Feature Film In Telugu. She is also known for her performance in the films Lovers, Kai Raja Kai and Sri Rama Raksha.

Recently, the actress was seen in T. G. Keerthi Kumar’s romantic comedy film Malli Maodalaindi.

Next, Varshini will be seen in the Telugu language mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. The movie is written and directed by Gunasekhar, bankrolled by Neelima Guna under Gunaa Teamworks, and distributed by Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film revolves around the popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and features Dev Mohan as Dushayanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty along with actors Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla in supporting roles.

