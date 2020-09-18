MOVIES

Varun Badola Tests Covid Negative After Wife Rajeshwari Sachdev Tested Positive

Actor Varun Badola took to social media to announce that he has tested negative for Coronavirus, after wife, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive.

After actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tested Covid positive, her husband, actor Varun Badola, had himself tested. His report is negative.

"I took the Covid test after my wife tested positive. Just received my result and it is negative. A big thank you to all who prayed for my good health. Your wishes do not just keep me going, but alive too," Varun wrote on Instagram.

I TOOK THE COVID TEST AFTER MY WIFE TESTED POSITIVE. JUST RECEIVED MY RESULT AND... NEGATIVE... A BIG THANK YOU TO ALL WHO PRAYED FOR MY GOOD HEALTH. YOUR WISHES DO NOT JUST KEEP ME GOING, BUT ALIVE TOO. MY WIFE RAJESHWARI IS DOING FINE. WAITING FOR HER TO RECOVER.

He also gave an update on Rajeshwari's health.

"My wife Rajeshwari is doing fine. Waiting for her to recover," Varun added.

Reportedly, Varun, who has been shooting for his show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, might take a break from work.

Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi ...I ve tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the Doctor's Supervision and all seems in control. I request all who might have come in contact with me in the last few days to get themselves tested and be safe. For now sab Dua karein ki jaldi se theek ho jaaoon. I pray that all stay safe and covid free...❤

"Hello Everyone! Ho gaya ji humko bhi... I've tested positive for Covid- 19. Got myself tested when I started showing a few symptoms and have isolated plus quarantined myself at home. I am under the doctor's Supervision and all seems in control," Rajeshwari had announced on social media on Thursday.

