Varun Badola to Take Break from 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' Shoot for This Reason

Actor Varun Badola, who is playing the role of Amber Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has decided to take a break from the shoot of his show after his wife, actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, tested positive for Covid-19.

In an interaction with Times Of India, Varun said, "Look, you never know yeh virus kahan se aata hai aur kaise aata hai. So why not be responsible instead if we really want to fight this pandemic and win? This would only happen if each one of us understands his social responsibility towards others."

The actor, who has not tested positive for the virus said that his wife is in self-isolation at home. "She's in the adjoining room. We talk just via mobile phone and not even through doors as I have kaafi mote darwaze in my house which are more or less sound proof. So she'll have to really exert herself unnecessarily and she's been a bit weak due to COVID-19."

Meanwhile, the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has an important track going on, where Amber is getting married to Guneet Sikka, the role played by actress Shweta Tiwari. However, Varun thinks taking break from shoot is the right thing to do as a precautionary measure. The show also stars Anjali Tatrari.