Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan Play Gully Cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

From the video, it is clearly visible how much fun the trio had while playing the sport with each other.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 29, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan Play Gully Cricket with Sachin Tendulkar
Image: IANS
Loading...

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar treated fans with a special video in which he is seen playing gully cricket with Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan, on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday.

"It's always good to mix work with play. Had a lot of fun playing cricket with the crew during a shoot and was pleasantly surprised with Varun dropping by along with Abhishek who joined us for some time," Sachin captioned the video.

From the video, it is clearly visible how much fun the trio had while playing the sport with each other. For Abhishek, it was his dream to play with the Master Blaster Sachin.

He commented: "Been trying to control my excitement since yesterday.... A dream come true! Thank you for not smacking my ball out of the park."

Like Abhishek, Varun could not resist his excitement and shared his fan moment with Sachin on social media. "#SportPlayingNation, what a brilliant initiative this is sir. Had a lot of fun running into you that day sir," Varun tweeted.

Not only this, Sachin and Varun made a video in which they discussed about the importance of fitness and lauded PM Narendra Modi for launching 'Fit India Movement'.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram