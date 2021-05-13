Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bhachchan, Dulquer Salmaan and Other Celebs Wish Fans Eid Mubarak

As May 13 marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid celebrations have begun in different parts of the globe. Celebrities too have extended their warm wishes to their fans on social media. Along with wishing Eid Mubarak, stars have stressed observing precautions while celebrating the festival safely amid the pandemic.

Abhishek Bachchan wished the fans on Twitter by sharing a glittering Eid Mubarak graphic post. He urged people to stay safe and celebrate the festival at home. He also emphasised the importance of wearing a mask.

Varun Dhawan too wished his fans. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted his picture in a white t-shirt and wished the fans Eid Mubarak with the caption, “FAST n UP, Health first India first”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

While the spectacular actor Manoj Bajpayee extended wishes with the message “stay safe and healthy” on Twitter. Along with the post, he dropped a series of flower, moon, and star emoticons.

Stay happy healthy and safe !!! Eid Mubarak 🌙 🌟🌟🌸🌸🌸— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 13, 2021

Next to join wasfilmmaker Abhinav Sinha, who is known for critically acclaimed movies.He wished the festival to people all across India and creatively wrote, “Wishes valid for two days,”as the festival will be observed tomorrow in India.

Wishes valid for two days. https://t.co/TFdKH40Rvl— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) May 13, 2021

Renowned director Subhash Ghai wished the festival underlined with the message of unity, peace and welfare of the nation. He sent love and wished best for “human health” across the globe.

Eid Mubarak For the unity peace n welfare Of India N human health world over. 🙏🏽With love all over Stay blessed stay healthy. 🌸👍 SG🙏 ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ ⁦@MuktaArtsLtd⁩ pic.twitter.com/1wpO3gVaoY — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 13, 2021

Whereas, popular South Indian star Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram account and posted a happy family photo with his wife and daughter all in smiles and wished his fans a Happy Eid. Sharing the post, he urged fans to stay at home and take care of the family first as it is dangerous to step outside to celebrate the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Another popular star from the Malayalam industry, Prithviraj Sukumar posted a graphic image and extended his good wishes to the fans on the festival.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

Television actress Kavita Kaushik shared a series of pictures on Instagram featuring herself reading the holy book of Quran. The actress wished her fans on the festival and extended love, peace, prayer and healing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik)

Whereas another popular television and movie star Rajiv Khandelwal tweeted “Eid Mubarak” and asked people to be there for each other always.

Eid Mubaarak….let’s be there for each other…always!— Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) May 13, 2021

Have a happy and prosperous Eid 2021.

