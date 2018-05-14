GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo

Varun, who is riding high on the critical and commercial response to his latest film October, as again in news for his new projects- Kalank and an unnamed film with Katrina.

Updated:May 14, 2018, 1:06 PM IST
It's a known fact that Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have been hanging out with each other much before the latter mad his Bollywood debut. Thanks to Salman Khan, Varun has been in the known circuit of Katrina for more than a decade. Celebrating their bond, Katrina recently shared a throwback picture on her social media, where the Student of The Year alumni is almost unrecognisable.

Varun, who is riding high on the critical and commercial response to his latest film October, as again in news for his new projects- Kalank and an unnamed film with Katrina. While the shooting for Kalank, opposite Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit is underway, not much is known about the other film.

The film is expected to be a dance-action one with Remo D'Souza directing it. In an earlier interview, Varun had shared that he and Katrina are preparing in full for the film which is expected to go on floors later this year. He said, "These days, we are only discussing the film, sharing dance videos, brainstorming about what all we can do. We keep talking about different styles which we can try for the film. We are going to train together, so let’s see how that goes.""

