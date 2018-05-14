English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo
Varun, who is riding high on the critical and commercial response to his latest film October, as again in news for his new projects- Kalank and an unnamed film with Katrina.
It's a known fact that Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif have been hanging out with each other much before the latter mad his Bollywood debut. Thanks to Salman Khan, Varun has been in the known circuit of Katrina for more than a decade. Celebrating their bond, Katrina recently shared a throwback picture on her social media, where the Student of The Year alumni is almost unrecognisable.
Varun, who is riding high on the critical and commercial response to his latest film October, as again in news for his new projects- Kalank and an unnamed film with Katrina. While the shooting for Kalank, opposite Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit is underway, not much is known about the other film.
The film is expected to be a dance-action one with Remo D'Souza directing it. In an earlier interview, Varun had shared that he and Katrina are preparing in full for the film which is expected to go on floors later this year. He said, "These days, we are only discussing the film, sharing dance videos, brainstorming about what all we can do. We keep talking about different styles which we can try for the film. We are going to train together, so let’s see how that goes.""
Also Watch
Varun, who is riding high on the critical and commercial response to his latest film October, as again in news for his new projects- Kalank and an unnamed film with Katrina. While the shooting for Kalank, opposite Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit is underway, not much is known about the other film.
The film is expected to be a dance-action one with Remo D'Souza directing it. In an earlier interview, Varun had shared that he and Katrina are preparing in full for the film which is expected to go on floors later this year. He said, "These days, we are only discussing the film, sharing dance videos, brainstorming about what all we can do. We keep talking about different styles which we can try for the film. We are going to train together, so let’s see how that goes.""
Also Watch
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Ford India Launches EcoSport Signature Edition with Sunroof for Rs 10.40 Lakh, EcoSport S Also Introduced
- Varun Dhawan Almost Looks Unrecognisable in Katrina Kaif's Throwback Photo
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett
- IPL 2018: Punjab Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Bangalore
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera