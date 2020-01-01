Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan and Cast of Street Dancer 3D Sizzle in New Photo Shoot

Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva, who are coming together again for Street Dancer 3D, sizzled in their new photoshoot by celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena, a friend of Remo D'Souza.

IANS

Updated:January 1, 2020, 2:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Dhawan and Cast of Street Dancer 3D Sizzle in New Photo Shoot
Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva, who are coming together again for Street Dancer 3D, sizzled in their new photoshoot by celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena, a friend of Remo D'Souza.

Varun Dhawan sizzled in a set of new photoshoots for their forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The shoot for the Remo D'Souza film co-featuring Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, was done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena. Saxena is an old friend of Remo.

Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work. He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favourites.

In the shots, Varun looks pumped up sporting his brawn in a shirtless avatar.

Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram