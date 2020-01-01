Varun Dhawan and Cast of Street Dancer 3D Sizzle in New Photo Shoot
Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva, who are coming together again for Street Dancer 3D, sizzled in their new photoshoot by celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena, a friend of Remo D'Souza.
Varun Dhawan sizzled in a set of new photoshoots for their forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The shoot for the Remo D'Souza film co-featuring Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, was done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena. Saxena is an old friend of Remo.
Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work. He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favourites.
In the shots, Varun looks pumped up sporting his brawn in a shirtless avatar.
View this post on Instagram
Ready to rock @varundvn #streetdancer3d @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza @tseriesfilms Photograph by @vishalsaxenaphotography _____________________________ #rocking #redy #happydays #soon #dancers #moments #photography #varunfans #superb #niceclick #film #films #filmphotography @gqindia @gq @vogueindia @filmfare #filmfare
View this post on Instagram
Hotness over winter @varundvn #streetdancer3d Photograph by @vishalsaxenaphotography ______________________ @remodsouza @tseriesfilms @bhushankumar @norafatehi @shraddhakapoor @streetdancer3 #movies #bodyshot #blackandwhitephotography #star #photography #shot @prabhudevaofficial @lizelleremodsouza @gqindia @vogueindia @filmfare #varundhawan
View this post on Instagram
Hotness in winter @varundvn @streetdancer3 #streetdancer3d Photograph by @vishalsaxenaphotography _________________________ #rockstar #styleoftheday #handsome #madness #body #photographyart #shoot #amazing #mens #shadow #poster #fabulous #actorslife #bollywoodstar @gqindia @vogueindia #gq #varundhawan #varundhawanfans #filmfare @filmfare
View this post on Instagram
Stunning style icon @salmanyusuffkhan #streetdancer3d @streetdancer3 Photograph by @vishalsaxenaphotography _____________________ @remodsouza @bhushankumar @varundvn @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi @tseriesfilms @lizelleremodsouza @rahuldid #bodyshots #styles #dancechallenge #nextlevel #amazing #tbt❤️ #movieshoot #bro #rock #young #gq #vouge
View this post on Instagram
The king of dance returns @prabhudevaofficial #streetdancer3d Photograph by @vishalsaxenaphotography ________________ @remodsouza @varundvn @tseriesfilms @lizelleremodsouza @shraddhakapoor @bhushankumar @streetdancer3 #2020 #bollywood #dance #kingofdance #photographylife #movieposters #muqabala #dabbang3 #director @dabbang3_film #dabbang3
View this post on Instagram
The king of dance returns @prabhudevaofficial #streetdancer3d Photograph @vishalsaxenaphotography _____________________________ @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza @streetdancer3 @varundvn @tseriesfilms #movieposters #happiness #white #handsome #rockstar #energetic #photographyislife #stylemen #prabhudeva #varundhawan #dabbang3 @gqindia @filmfare
Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others.
