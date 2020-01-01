Varun Dhawan and Cast of Street Dancer 3D Sizzle in New Photo Shoot

Varun Dhawan sizzled in a set of new photoshoots for their forthcoming film Street Dancer 3D. The shoot for the Remo D'Souza film co-featuring Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi, was done by ace fashion and celebrity photographer Vishal Saxena. Saxena is an old friend of Remo.

Saxena is known in the industry as a self-motivated man who displays his passion for photography through his work. He insists Varun and Shraddha are his favourites.

In the shots, Varun looks pumped up sporting his brawn in a shirtless avatar.

Vishal has worked with top stars of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit among others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.