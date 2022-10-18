Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson's Friendly Exchange on Twitter Wins Netizens Over

As it has been deducted in the past, Varun Dhawan is an avid fan of Dwayne Johnson. Thus, it’s natural for the Badlapur actor to be overtly excited and smitten when his idol’s film would be featuring all over the world. Varun Dhawan had a fascinating fan boy moment when he responded to the Jumanji actor’s tweet in which he thanked all his Indian fans for showing their support to his much awaited film.

Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson had tweeted out from his official handle, “Thank you very much, India. I appreciate all of the # BlackAdam love (both now and in the past). Book your tickets now — this is a true theatrical experience. It was great to connect with all the press from your country last week! I love you back and enjoy the movie!! # JSA # BlackAdam # ManInBlack twitter.com/warnerbrosindi…”

Thank you my brotha!

Can’t wait for you to see the film.

15 long years of fighting to get this made.

Well worth the wait.

Let me know what you think and keep kickin ass 👊🏾🔥 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 15, 2022



Responding to this tweet, Varun had replied, “Let’s goo finally get to see my hero back on the big screen @TheRock # BlackAdam.” But their exchange didn’t stop there. Acknowledging Varun’s tweet, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wrote, “Thank you, my brotha! I can’t wait for you to see the film. 15 long years of fighting to get this made. Well worth the wait. Let me know what you think and keep kickin’ ass. ”



However, this is not the first time that the two actors have interacted. Back in 2019, Johnson and Varun indulged in a friendly social media banter after Varun was floored by his hero’s performance in the high-octane film Hobbs and Shaw that also featured Jason Statham.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani, Black Adam is a spin-off from Shazam! (2019) and the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as the titular character alongside Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan would be next seen in comedy-horror Bhediya that is helmed by Amar Kaushik and would also feature Kriti Sanon. The film is slated to release on November 25.

