Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Get Married This Month in Alibaug: Report

Varun Dhawan is reportedly all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal. If reports are to be believed the duo will be getting hitched this month itself.

A source informed Pinkvilla that Varun visited Alibaug to book a five-star hotel for his upcoming nuptials. It is also said that the guest list will be restricted owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic but Alibaug has been finalised.

"It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19 . A list of 200 people have been finalised by the Dhawan's' for the wedding in Alibaug," the portal quoted the source.

Earlier, reacting to the reports of Varun's impending wedding, David Dhawan had said, “I know everybody is eager to see Varun married; so am I. We all in the family would be happy when he gets married. Shaadi hogi khoob dhoom-dhaam se (The wedding will be a huge celebration). But let’s not make up dates and venues for the wedding. We will officially announce the wedding with all the details when it happens.”

Meanwhile, Varun has been dating Natasha for many years now. The two are childhood sweethearts. But the actor has always kept his personal life relatively low-key. It was only recently that he started opening up about his equation with Natasha.

On the work front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1 along with Sara Ali Khan. The film was directed by David Dhawan. He is currently shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.