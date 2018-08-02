GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Varun Dhawan and Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Latest Snap from London Vacation is All Things Love; See Photo

Varun Dhawan has taken time off his busy schedule to spend a relaxing holiday with girlfriend Natasha Dalal in London.

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2018, 7:29 AM IST
Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan, who recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Sui Dhaga, has taken time off his busy schedule to spend a relaxing holiday with girlfriend Natasha Dalal in London. The couple left for the British capital over the weekend and were joined by Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan and his wife Nalini there.

Khaitan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released directorial Dhadak, took to Instagram to treat fans with an adorable collage, featuring Dhawan, Dalal and his wife.

In the picture, shared by Khaitan from London, Dhawan and his girlfriend are seen cuddling up for a romantic photo.

"@varundvn @natashadalal88 @nalinidatta ... No words needed ... #london," Khaitan captioned the collage.

Take a look:

@varundvn @natashadalal88 @nalinidatta ... No words needed ... #london

A post shared by Shashank Khaitan (@shashankkhaitan) on



Meanwhile, Dhawan and Dalal have been going strong for many years now. In a candid interview with CNN-News18's Rajeev Masand, Varun had opened up about his lady love and why he has always maintained privacy about his personal life.

"I feel it takes away from my personal life and that's the only reason I don't talk about it because whether you are in or not in, people are going to write about it, there will be blind items," Dhawan had said.

Dhawan had also said that his girlfriend gets uncomfortable with the constant attention as "she is a normal girl and she just wants to live a normal life and it's my job to protect her."

Also Watch

