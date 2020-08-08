Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani Spotted at Karan Johar’s Office in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Friday were spotted in Khar, Mumbai. The duo was clicked by the paparazzi making their way out of filmmaker Karan Johar’s old office.

The duo visited the Dharma Production office late afternoon with breathing masks on. However, the purpose of the visit is not known yet. Varun sported denim on denim look and flaunted his new hairdo. Kiara, on the other hand, wore a chic green coloured breezy dress.

The actors have worked other in Karan Johar's Kalank (2019). While Kiara had a brief cameo in the film, she played Varun Dhawan’s love interest Lajjo. Later in the day, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor visited Karan at his residence in Bandra. They were seen leaving the building in their respective cars on Friday night.

Varun will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is an official remake with the same title that originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The upcoming film will also feature Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in important roles. The release was scheduled for May 1 but got postponed due to the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Varun will also collaborate with director Sriram Raghavan for a biopic based on the life of the late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. The project will mark Varun and Sriram’s second collaboration after Badlapur (2015).

On the other hand, Kiara will be paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the upcoming biopic, Shershaah. Next, she has Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy horror film, Laxmmi Bomb. The actress will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. She also has Indoo Ki Jawani to look forward to.