Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to Join Hands Again for Nitesh Tiwari's Love Story; Shoot to Begin Soon

After seeing them together in Karan Johar’s film Kalank, Bollywood filmmakers seemed to enjoy Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s onscreen chemistry as much as the audience. Now according to a report in Pinkvilla, director Nitesh Tiwari has cast them in his next film together. While it was previously reported that Jahnvi Kapoor would star alongside Varun in Tiwari’s next, a source close to the production revealed that Nitesh has decided on Kiara as the leading lady.

Sajid Nadiadwala will produce the film, which is expected to be an entertaining love story. The plot of the love storey is being kept under wraps, but Varun and Kiara are expected to begin filming in mid-February, as reported by the publication.

Aside from Kalank and Nitesh Tiwari’s film, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will be seen in Dharma Productions’ Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The two actors will appear in the family drama alongside Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Apart from this film, the actor will also be seen in Bhediya. According to Pinkvilla, Varun is also in talks with Rajkumar Hirani and the two have met several times in the last few months.

Kiara Advani has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline. She will also be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

