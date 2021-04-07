Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Donate Rs 1 Lakh to Arunachal Pradesh Fire Victims

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and wife, designer Natasha Dalal have extended a helping hand towards the victims of a massive fire in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap and Longding districts. The actor, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya in the state, donated Rs 1 lakh to offer monetary aid to the victims. The picture of the couple along with Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner, Somcha Lowang has been shared by the Twitter page of Dipro Zero.

The department has mentioned that Varun and Natasha donated “Rs. One lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of Longliang at Lazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh." They also informed that the actor has been camping in Ziro since February and is shooting for his upcoming movie Bhediya. One of the pictures also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik and other team members.

In another tweet, the department lauded the kind gesture of the couple and wrote that it is the effort that matters, not the amount. They also mentioned that this was a welcome relief for the 120 families, whose houses have been reduced to ashes.

Talking about the incident, two persons, including a five-year-old girl, were burnt to death and 143 thatched houses were reduced to ashes. The tragic incident took place at Longliang village.

Meanwhile, Natasha and Varun are trying to spend most of the time together amidst his busy schedule. The two have been exploring the beautiful place together and making memories. Varun has been kept sharing pictures of them together. A few days ago, the actor posted a series of happy pictures of them while enjoying a boat ride with a quirky caption. He simply captioned the post to inform that they are not on Honeymoon.

The film Bhediya will be the first film of the mythical genre of the actor where he will be seen playing a werewolf. The film also stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead.

