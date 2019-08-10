Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Got Engaged Secretly Last Year: Report

Even though there is no confirmation on the marriage rumours, a new report suggests that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have already had an engagement ceremony.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Got Engaged Secretly Last Year: Report
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Amidst all the wedding rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, a new report has emerged, claiming that the lovebirds have already got engaged in a secret ceremony last year. While both Varun and his father David Dhawan have refuted rumours of the possible marriage this year, the report suggests that the duo has already done an engagement ceremony.

Quoting a source, a Times of India report stated, "Varun and Natasha exchanged rings and got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. It was an extremely private ceremony with only members of the family present on the occasion. Varun is crazy about Natasha and given the fact that he's one of the top stars in the business the wedding will be a high profile event."

This comes as no surprise as it is well known that the two have been in a relationship for a long time and are often spotted at events and dinners together. They have been known each other a long time and Varun never shies away when it comes to talking about Natasha.