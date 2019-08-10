Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Got Engaged Secretly Last Year: Report

Amidst all the wedding rumours of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, a new report has emerged, claiming that the lovebirds have already got engaged in a secret ceremony last year. While both Varun and his father David Dhawan have refuted rumours of the possible marriage this year, the report suggests that the duo has already done an engagement ceremony.

Quoting a source, a Times of India report stated, "Varun and Natasha exchanged rings and got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018. It was an extremely private ceremony with only members of the family present on the occasion. Varun is crazy about Natasha and given the fact that he's one of the top stars in the business the wedding will be a high profile event."

This comes as no surprise as it is well known that the two have been in a relationship for a long time and are often spotted at events and dinners together. They have been known each other a long time and Varun never shies away when it comes to talking about Natasha.