Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Show Some Puppy Love in Goa, See Pic

One of the most awaited weddings in Bollywood is that of Varun Dhawan and girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The lovebirds have set major couple goals, whether they attend a public event or just holiday together.

A picture from one of their recent vacations has surfaced online. The picture is enough to make fans gush over the mushy couple. The previously unseen photo shows Varun and Natasha spending quality time with a few dogs. The love they share for their four-legged friends is very much evident by the look on their faces.

The lovely pooches also seem to be enjoying all the attention and pampering. Varun looks handsome in a printed shirt and shorts with sunglasses. Meanwhile, Natasha can be seen in a boho chic summery dress.

Varun and Natasha have remained inseparable since they attended school together. They have often been spotted taking off to serene locations to take a break from their hectic schedules. The childhood sweethearts were set to tie the knot in 2020, but the plans were pushed due to the pandemic. The venue was earlier decided to be Goa but later Thailand was reportedly fixed. However, an official statement is yet to come from the couple or their families.

Varun, who has wrapped up filming for his forthcoming comedy Coolie No. 1, has started the promotional outings for the film with co-star Sara Ali Khan. The upcoming film is directed by David Dhawan who helmed the 1995 original of the same title. The film is scheduled for release on December 25 on Amazon Prime.

Next, Varun has several projects lined-up, including a comedy starring Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor tilted Jugg Jug Jeeyo. An Amar Kaushik directed horror comedy and a biopic directed by Sriram Raghavan. It is based on the life of military officer Arun Khetarpal.