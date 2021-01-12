Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to Marry This Month in Alibaug?

Recently, actor Varun Dhawan appeared on Kareena Kapoor's chat show 'What Women Want' where the actress revealed that fashion designer Natasha Dalal was his fiance. Now, according to latest reports, the childhood sweethearts will get married this month in Alibaug.

In a latest report by Pinkvilla, the actor had visited Alibaug to book a five-star hotel for his upcoming nupitals. A source quoted by the publication said, "It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19 . A list of 200 people has been finalised by the Dhawan's' for the wedding in Alibaug."

In a recent interview, Varun had revealed that they had been planning to get married since 2019 but the Covid-19 pandemic brought a halt to their plans. Varun had hinted that 2021 maybe the year that they finally tie the knot.

Talking to Filmfare, he said, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down (COVID and its impact), then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty.”

On the work front, he has seen the release of his comedy Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan on Christmas Day. He was affected by Covid earlier while shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh, but has completed a schedule of the upcoming film post recovery. Meanwhile, he will also Param Vir Chakra Arun Khetarpal in Ekkis. The film will be helmed by Shriram Raghavan, who also directed Varun in Badlapur.