Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Twin In White At Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's Wedding; Pics

In just a few hours from now, designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will be ‘Mr and Mrs’. Their wedding ceremony will take place today i.e Sunday in Mumbai and looks like it will be a star-studded event. While celebrities have already started arriving at the wedding venue, one of the first guests who caught everyone’s attention was Varun Dhawan. He arrived at the venue with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun and Natasha were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding. The two were seen twinning in white in their super-gorgeous traditional outfits. Varun wore a white kurta-pyjama and paired it with juttis. He also wore black goggles and looked dashing as always. On the other hand, Natasha wore a heavily embroidered lehenga and looked prettiest too.

Just a couple of days back, Varun and Natasha were also snapped at Kunal and Arpita’s pre-wedding bash which was attended by several celebrities including Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh among others. Back then, a video of Varun grooving to ‘haye garmi’ song from his movie Street Dancer 3D also went viral on social media.