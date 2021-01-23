Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Wedding: From Guest List to Venue, All You Need To Know

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. The preparations for the marriage are on in full swing as the wedding venue The Mansion House is being decked up for the D-Day.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal reportedly left for Alibag along with their families on Friday morning, for their wedding. While the ceremony in on January 24, rituals began from Friday.

Social media pictures and videos that surfaced on Friday show Varun's parents David and Karuna Dhawan leaving in one car while his brother Rohit Dhawan along with wife Janvi Dhawan and their daughter leaves in another. Natasha Dalal was also spotted leaving her residence along with her parents.

Earlier source close to Varun Dhawan told IANS: "Varun and Natasha will tie the knot on January 24, and it will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. It will be around 40 people from both the families to gather for the occasion."

According to Pinkvilla, the guest list includes filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Varun in Bollywood with The Student of the Year, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

“The wedding will see only the families and the couple's school friends in attendance. Last week, the families sent e-invites for the reception,” the source elaborated, and also revealed that the guest list includes the likes of Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, adding that Shah Rukh will likely not be attending the wedding owing to his ongoing shoot for Siddharth Anand's Pathan. In addition, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raj Kundra, Shashank Khaitan, Vashu Bhagnani, and Remo D'Souza are also said to have been invited.

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. In a chat with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Varun had said, "I actually met Natasha when I was in the sixth standard. We've not been dating since then but we were friends till the eleventh grade or so. But I remember that the minute I saw her, I went to Maneckji Cooper and she was in Yellow House and I in the Red House. We were on the basketball court and during the lunch break they would give you food and all...and I remember her walking and I remember seeing her. I saw her and I felt like I fell in love with her. She rejected me some three or four times. I didn't give up hope." The two have been dating before Varun Dhawan started his acting career.