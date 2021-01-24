Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple Likely to Tie the Knot at 12 Noon

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding LIVE Updates: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to get married at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug today. The couple is likely to tie the knot at 12 noon today. The duo left Mumbai for the wedding destination with their families on Friday. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, childhood sweethearts, were reportedly meant to marry last year but were forced to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. According to several media reports, only 40-50 guests have been invited to the wedding due to the pandemic.
Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan shared Natasha Dalal rejected him three-four times before finally getting into a relationship with him. Recalling the moment when he fell in love with Natasha, Varun said, “I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope.”