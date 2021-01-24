Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple Likely to Tie the Knot at 12 Noon

Jan 24, 2021 11:04 (IST)

Where are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Planning to Go for Honeymoon?

It is being reported that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will jet off to Turkey for their honeymoon. According to a report in Weddingsutra.com, the soon to be married couple will “set off for a romantic honeymoon at the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey". It may be noted that The Ciragan Palace is said to be among the most expensive hotels in the world.