Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple Likely to Tie the Knot at 12 Noon

News18.com | January 24, 2021, 11:13 IST
Event Highlights

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Wedding LIVE Updates: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal are all set to get married at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug today. The couple is likely to tie the knot at 12 noon today. The duo left Mumbai for the wedding destination with their families on Friday. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, childhood sweethearts, were reportedly meant to marry last year but were forced to postpone their wedding because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. According to several media reports, only 40-50 guests have been invited to the wedding due to the pandemic.

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want, Varun Dhawan shared Natasha Dalal rejected him three-four times before finally getting into a relationship with him. Recalling the moment when he fell in love with Natasha, Varun said, “I actually met Natasha in the 6th standard. We were friends till 11-12th. We were very close friends. I remember seeing her for the first time. We went to Maneckji Cooper. It was on the basketball court that I saw her and I fell in love with her that day. That was it! She rejected me 3-4 times, but I didn’t give up hope.”
Jan 24, 2021 11:13 (IST)

The priest arrives at Varun-Natasha's wedding venue

The priest, who will perform the marriage rituals at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, has arrived at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug. A source earlier told news agency PTI that Varun and Natasha's wedding will take place as per Hindu rituals. 

Jan 24, 2021 11:04 (IST)

Where are Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal Planning to Go for Honeymoon?

It is being reported that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will jet off to Turkey for their honeymoon. According to a report in Weddingsutra.com, the soon to be married couple will “set off for a romantic honeymoon at the massive and magnificent Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul, Turkey". It may be noted that The Ciragan Palace is said to be among the most expensive hotels in the world.

Jan 24, 2021 11:02 (IST)

Varun-Natasha wedding reportedly at 12:30 pm

The latest report by Pinkvilla suggests that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are likely to tie the knot at 12 noon today. "The latest whisper from Alibaug is that the lovely couple will take their wedding vows at 12.30 PM," a source at the venue exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla, adding that the couple will become husband and wife between 12.15 PM to 12.55 PM.

Jan 24, 2021 10:51 (IST)

Varun Dhawan arrives at his wedding venue in style

Actor Varun Dhawan arrived at the Mansion House resort in Alibaug on Saturday afternoon after reportedly having a blast at his bachelor's party on Friday evening. The actor thanked the paparazzi when they congratulated him on the wedding. Varun is getting married to his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal, who is a fashion designer.

Jan 24, 2021 10:37 (IST)

Sneak peek at Wedding venue

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will tie the knot in Alibaug today. The resort chosen as the wedding venue is called The Mansion House, a popular spot for destination weddings. Here's a picture of the resort from their Instagram account:

Jan 24, 2021 10:34 (IST)

On Saturday, some select guests including Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan and Manish Malhotra were seen reaching Alibaug on Saturday. Also seen at the Mansion House resort was filmmaker Kunal Kohli, who shared a picture with Manish on his Instagram account later on Saturday.

Jan 24, 2021 10:14 (IST)

How Varun Dhawan is chilling before his wedding in Alibaug

On Saturday evening, groom-to-be Varun Dhawan shared a picture of himself enjoying a glass of what looks like watermelon juice at the poolside with his friends and family at the Mansion House, where his wedding will take place today. He didn't write anything in the caption and just teased his fans by sharing a glimpse of his wedding venue.

Jan 24, 2021 10:03 (IST)

Varun Dhawan's uncle Anil opens up on the actor's wedding with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's wedding to designer Natasha Dalal will be the last one in the Dhawan household from his generation, his uncle and actor Anil Dhawan has said. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan shared, “We are very excited. This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother's kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle). We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any big bang."

Jan 24, 2021 09:46 (IST)

The D-Day is here

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal today at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug. Varun and Natasha will get married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of family and close friends, a source had earlier told news agency PTI.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan had confirmed dating Natasha on the sixth season of filmmaker-producer Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan, where he said, "I am dating her and we are a couple... I plan to marry her." Karan Johar, who launched Varun in Bollywood with Student of the Year, is also likely to attend the wedding in Alibaug. On the other hand, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, director Shashank Khaitan, and director-producer Kunal Kohli reached the wedding venue on Saturday itself. Varun's family including father David Dhawan and brother Rohit Dhawan reached the wedding destination on Friday.

