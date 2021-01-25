Varun-Natasha's Wedding Pics Go Viral, Here's How Bollywood Congratulated Newlyweds

The first Bollywood wedding of the year took place on Sunday in Alibaug where Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal. The couple made their first appearance as a married couple amid flashing lights of the paparazzi. As usual, they were showered with love and wishes from the movie industry, with the celebs pouring their blessings to the newly married couple. First among those was Varun’s first director, Karan Johar who launched him in the industry in 2012 with Student of the Year.

Taking to Instagram, the director-producer shared the pictures from the wedding and wrote a heartfelt note for Varun and Natasha. Karan wrote that he is filled with a multitude of emotions and memories. He described Varun’s journey from being his assistant at My Name is Khan to finally making his debut in 2012 as the lead. The director also mentioned that he has observed Varun’s determined sincerity and how hilarious he can be, even unintentionally.

Karan shared that he felt an immediate protective feeling of love and care for Varun, almost assuming the role of a parent. It was that feeling, Karan mentioned, that came alive in abundance as he saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment.

Meanwhile, Varun’s post that announced the wedding has received over 3.8 million likes. The post has also received many comments from his colleagues in the Bollywood. Deepika Padukone congratulated the couple and wrote, “Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!”

Varun’s co-star in 2018 movie Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma also typed in her congratulatory note for the couple and wrote, “Congratulations VD and Natasha ... wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness.” Katrina Kaif commented, “Congratulations to both of u.”

Meanwhile Shahid Kapoor’s comment had a hint of sarcasm as he wrote, “Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side.”

Ranveer Singh also wished the newly wedded couple as he commented on Varun’s post, “Wish you lifelong happiness and joy !!!”

Taking to their Instagram stories, Varun's co-stars IleanaD’Cruz and Kiara Advani also congratulated the couple. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Aayush Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi also wished a happy married life to Varun and Natasha through their Instagram Stories.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be hosting their wedding reception for Bollywood celebrities and friends in Mumbai on February 2, 2021, according to a report.