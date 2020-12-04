Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor Reportedly Test Covid-19 Positive, Akshay Kumar Shoots for 'Atrangi Re'

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with lead pair Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, had begun shoot in mid-November in Chandigarh. However, multiple cast members have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus , including Varun and Neetu Kapoor.

In another news, as Akshay Kumar started shooting for Atrangi Re, co-actor Sara Ali Khan posted a candid photo from the sets to welcome her co-star.

Also, Aditya Roy Kapur launched the first look of his upcoming action film Om: The Battle Within, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

The shooting for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, has come to halt after Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 . Anil Kapoor has confirmed testing negative while Raj too has tested positive for coronavirus in the unit.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer has allegedly died by suicide and a note has also been recovered by cops from his residence where he took his life.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who started filming for filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming Atrangi Re on Friday, says that the joy of being on a movie set can never be matched.

After singer Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to Disha Parmar on national TV during his Bigg Boss 14 stint, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding their relationship.

Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within will see him doing full-on action for the first time. Take a look at the first look poster of the upcoming venture.

