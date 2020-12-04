News18 Logo

    2-MIN READ

    Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor Reportedly Test Covid-19 Positive, Akshay Kumar Shoots for 'Atrangi Re'

    Dec 4

    Dec 4

    While there have been reports of Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus during 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot, Akshay Kumar began filming for his cameo role in 'Atrangi Re' on Friday.

    Jug Jugg Jeeyo, with lead pair Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan, had begun shoot in mid-November in Chandigarh. However, multiple cast members have reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, including Varun and Neetu Kapoor.

    Read: Karram Kurram: Kiara Advani to Star in Movie on Lijjat Papad's Success Story

    Also read: Kangana Ranaut, Diljit Dosanjh's Fight Gets Ugly; Swara Bhasker, Mika Singh Support Punjabi Star

    In another news, as Akshay Kumar started shooting for Atrangi Re, co-actor Sara Ali Khan posted a candid photo from the sets to welcome her co-star.

    Read: Fire Breaks Out at Fatima Sana Shaikh's House, Things Under Control After Fire Department Intervenes

    Also read: Kapil Sharma, Aly Goni, Monalisa, Mahhi Vij and Others Send Anniversary Wishes to Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiya

    Also, Aditya Roy Kapur launched the first look of his upcoming action film Om: The Battle Within, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

    Read: Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik in No Mood to Give Explanation for Stormy Exit

    Also read: Inside Shilpa Shetty's Swanky Mumbai Restaurant

    Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

    The shooting for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta, has come to halt after Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Anil Kapoor has confirmed testing negative while Raj too has tested positive for coronavirus in the unit.

    Read: Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Raj Mehta Test Covid-19 Positive on 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Set, Shoot Halted

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah writer has allegedly died by suicide and a note has also been recovered by cops from his residence where he took his life.

    Read: Victim of Cyber Fraud, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Writer Takes His Life: Report

    Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who started filming for filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s upcoming Atrangi Re on Friday, says that the joy of being on a movie set can never be matched.

    Read: Akshay Kumar Begins Shooting for Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan Welcomes Him with Shoutout

    After singer Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to Disha Parmar on national TV during his Bigg Boss 14 stint, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding their relationship.

    Read: Disha Parmar Has the Perfect Response for Trolls Asking Her to Break up with Rahul Vaidya

    Aditya Roy Kapur's Om: The Battle Within will see him doing full-on action for the first time. Take a look at the first look poster of the upcoming venture.

    Read: 'Om The Battle Within' First Look: Aditya Roy Kapur Gets the Guns Out for Upcoming Actioner

    Check back tomorrow for more news and updates from the world of films and fashion.

