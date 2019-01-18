English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh to Star in Salman-Aamir's Iconic Comedy Andaz Apna Apna Reboot?
Producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are indeed considering the project with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan as the new leads of the reboot.
Producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are indeed considering the project with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan as the new leads of the reboot.
Can Amar, Prem and Crime Master Gogo return on-screen? Could be!
Speculation ran rife over the return of some of Bollywood’s most cherished characters when, recently, it was reported that producers Vinay and Priti Sinha were planning to relaunch Andaz Apna Apna as an Andaz Apna Apna Reloaded, as the film completes 25 years this year in November.
In the 1994 slapstick comedy, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan played Amar and Prem respectively, while Shakti Kapoor essayed the role of Crime Master Gogo, a delinquent who mugs, something or anything, at gunpoint. It was written by Piyush Changde and directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi.
The film did not do well at the box-office when it hit the theatres at the time. However, years later, after doing rounds on local TV via satellite and cassette tapes, it has cemented its legacy as an authentic comedy cult classic, amongst fans and critics alike.
It was in line for a sequel or a remake for years now, but apparently no one dared to wrestle with the idea. Until now.
As per a latest report in Filmfare, producers Vinay and Priti Sinha are indeed considering the project with Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan as the new leads of the reboot.
A source told a tabloid, “AAA reloaded will be a big film and the makers are treading cautiously as they want to finalise everything before making an announcement. Ranveer and Varun, have been approached for their comic flair to play Amar and Prem – who again will be happy-go-lucky characters but not what we saw in the 1994 movie. Both are good friends off screen and will be able to carry off their roles with ease. This will be set in 2019 and promises to be another laugh riot yet with underlying emotions. While the iconic character of Crime Master Gogo (played by Shakti Kapoor earlier) will also make a comeback with a contemporary actor and his character will be more stylised and modern.”
It remains to be seen whether the news is substantiated by any efforts on the makers’ behalf or it is just another tease!
