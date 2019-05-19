English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza are Bollywood's Fittest Actor-director Duo and Here's the Proof
Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza posed alongside each other for a photo, as they flexed their muscles and flaunted their super fit body.
Image: Varun Dhawan/Twitter
Loading...
A fit director equals a healthy and hard working cast and crew. In a picture posted by Varun Dhawan on his Twiiter handle, we can see him alongside his Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza, while they both flaunt their chiseled body and six pack abs inside a gym and hand out major fitness goals to the world.
The actor-director duo of Varun and Remo were dressed in casual shorts and posed like boss-men, while flexing their ultra toned muscles. Varun captioned the post, "Good morning. When your director is so fit you have to. @remodsouza pushing us all to be the hardest workers in the room."
Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2, which went on to become a big hit. Street Dancer 3D, the upcoming installment, will bring back the hit pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun from the previous film. The dance film franchise's third part has completed a schedule each in Punjab and London and the cast and crew are now practicing and shooting in different loactions of Mumbai.
Shraddha has been regularly treating fans with snippet videos of their preparation for the film. Featuring dance choreographers and other performers, the videos and pictures have started building anticipation of the fans before Street Dancer 3D arrives in November this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The actor-director duo of Varun and Remo were dressed in casual shorts and posed like boss-men, while flexing their ultra toned muscles. Varun captioned the post, "Good morning. When your director is so fit you have to. @remodsouza pushing us all to be the hardest workers in the room."
Good morning. When your director is so fit you have to 🏋️♀️. @remodsouza pushing us all to be the hardest workers in the room. pic.twitter.com/uUkgLDP2B1— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 19, 2019
Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2, which went on to become a big hit. Street Dancer 3D, the upcoming installment, will bring back the hit pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun from the previous film. The dance film franchise's third part has completed a schedule each in Punjab and London and the cast and crew are now practicing and shooting in different loactions of Mumbai.
Shraddha has been regularly treating fans with snippet videos of their preparation for the film. Featuring dance choreographers and other performers, the videos and pictures have started building anticipation of the fans before Street Dancer 3D arrives in November this year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Was Keen to Play World Cup, But Felt Cornered: De Villiers
- Tata Sky Making Big Changes to Multi TV Policy, as it Battles Dish TV, D2H And Airtel Digital TV
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- Sanjay Leela Bhansali Launches Niece Sharmin Segal in New Film Malaal, Sparks Nepotism Debate
- Avengers Endgame Epic BTS Pic has All the Powerful Female Superheroes at One Place
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results