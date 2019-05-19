Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza are Bollywood's Fittest Actor-director Duo and Here's the Proof

Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza posed alongside each other for a photo, as they flexed their muscles and flaunted their super fit body.

May 19, 2019
Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza are Bollywood's Fittest Actor-director Duo and Here's the Proof
A fit director equals a healthy and hard working cast and crew. In a picture posted by Varun Dhawan on his Twiiter handle, we can see him alongside his Street Dancer 3D director Remo D'Souza, while they both flaunt their chiseled body and six pack abs inside a gym and hand out major fitness goals to the world.

The actor-director duo of Varun and Remo were dressed in casual shorts and posed like boss-men, while flexing their ultra toned muscles. Varun captioned the post, "Good morning. When your director is so fit you have to. @remodsouza pushing us all to be the hardest workers in the room."




Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2, which went on to become a big hit. Street Dancer 3D, the upcoming installment, will bring back the hit pairing of Shraddha Kapoor and Varun from the previous film. The dance film franchise's third part has completed a schedule each in Punjab and London and the cast and crew are now practicing and shooting in different loactions of Mumbai.

Shraddha has been regularly treating fans with snippet videos of their preparation for the film. Featuring dance choreographers and other performers, the videos and pictures have started building anticipation of the fans before Street Dancer 3D arrives in November this year.





