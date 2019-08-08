Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan Starrer Coolie No. 1 Remake Kicks Off in Bangkok

Months after making the big announcement about his upcoming movie, David Dhawan has finally started shooting the Coolie No 1 remake. The shooting of the much-awaited movie, starring his son Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, began on Wednesday, August 7, in Bangkok.

The first stills from the shoot were shared by the writer of the remake, Farhad Samji. Uploading a video on Instagram, showing off badges marked 'Coolie No 1', he captioned the video, "1st Day shoot of Coolie No. 1." The post was shared from Bangkok, Thailand.

Varun and Sara are stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the Coolie No 1 remake. The movie was first released on the big screen 24 years ago in 1995. This will be Varun's second remake with dad David Dhawan. He has earlier done Judwaa 2, along with Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandes.

Sara also took to her Instagram story to share a boomerang video showing her taking off for the new journey. In a video, Sara can be seen sporting a jacket, which reads, "Coolie No 1." She captioned the video, "Coolie No 1 begins."

The movie will be directed by David Dhawan, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, and is slated to hit the theatres on May 01, 2020.

In other news, while Varun has recently wrapped up shooting for Remo d'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, along with Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, Sara has completed shooting for Imitiaz Ali's next, opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.