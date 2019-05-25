Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu Like Virat Kohli's Swag in Captains of the World Cup Pic

Ahead of the World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli posed with 9 other skippers for a customary picture and Bollywood stars are mighty impressed.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu Like Virat Kohli's Swag in Captains of the World Cup Pic
Image of Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Virat Kohli, courtesy of Instagram and Twitter
Virat Kohli's fan following transcends all borders and Bollywood stars too seem smitten by his boss-like charm. Kohli is currently in England, where he will helm the World Cup squad and all eyes are set on his campaign at cricket's biggest event, which officially kick starts for the men in blue on June 5 with a match against South Africa.

Before the ten competing nations take on each other to be crowned the world champion, the captains of the respective teams posed with the ICC trophy in a customary gathering. Virat's cool pose, as he rested on the couch like a champion, was enough to cue fans about the his confidence in the cause.

Sharing the picture, official Twitter Handle of the cricket World Cup wrote, "Captains."




While Indian fans were mighty impressed with captain Kohli's body language in the picture, actors Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu could not help but admire the 30-year-old's confidence in his team that exuded in his pose. Sharing the picture on his social media account, Varun wrote, "Yeahhh #virat (sic)," while Taapsee responded by writing, "This is such a cool picture ! Needless to say our Indian Man owns it totally! Captain with swag (sic)."

See their respective tweets here:







On the movies front, Varun's last release Kalank failed to impress the audiences. He is currently shooting with Shraddha Kapoor for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. Taapsee, on the other hand, is eyeing the release of her suspense-thriller Game Over and has Saand Ki Aankh lined up for release later this year.

