Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga to Compete at Shanghai International Film Festival

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga- Made in India' will compete in the competition category at The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week, starting Saturday.

IANS

Updated:June 15, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga to Compete at Shanghai International Film Festival
A still from Sui Dhaaga.
Loading...

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga - Made in India has been selected in the competition category at the Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week.

A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, it narrated the story of an innocent village couple Mauji and Mamta who dream big to start their own business together.

Sui Dhaaga - Made in India also brought together National Award-winning producer-director combo of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya after their hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

Producer Maneesh Sharma said in a statement, "The story of 'Sui Dhaaga - Made in India' is a special salute to the inherent entrepreneurial spirit of local artisans in India. An engaging tale about self-reliance seen through a young couple's determination against all odds, we believe this very human theme has universal appeal across the globe."

He added, "I eagerly look forward to the audience response at a platform as prestigious as The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week."

The actors of the film too are ecstatic with this announcement.

Varun said the movie was made with a lot of heart and is a story about a working-class man who fights for self-respect.

"I'm hoping the film will win hearts in this festival as well and they will like our made in India film," he added.

Anushka described it as "an incredible story of human triumph".

"I'm certain that its universal storyline has the potential to appeal to audiences across the globe. It is quite special that our film has been selected in the competition category at The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week, which indicates that power of good content can cut across language and cultures."

The Shanghai International Film Festival The Belt and Road Film Week begins on Saturday.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram