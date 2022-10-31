Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor Disgusted as Virat Kohli's Privacy Invaded, Video of His Hotel Room Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor were disgusted, much like many of Virat Kohli’s fans, after the Indian cricketer expressed his disappointment over a fan invading his privacy. On Monday, Virat shared a video of a fan giving an unauthorized tour of the cricketer’s hotel room. Virat shared the video expressing his disappointment while Anushka Sharma slammed the fan for making the video.

Now, Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the breach of privacy. The actors took to the comments section and expressed their disgust over the invasion of privacy. Varun called the behaviour ‘horrible’ whereas Arjun commented, “Absolutely unethical & uncool…”

Several fans also took to the comments section and slammed the fan for his behaviour. “This is completely wrong. We have to respect the privacy of any human even if that person is our favourite player. We do love him but we should respect his private space too,” a fan said. “What the hell! Give this guy some space atleast. Come not done this is,” added another.

Anushka also shared the video on her Instagram Stories and slammed the fan for his behaviour. “Have experience for incidents where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks ‘celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega’ should know that you are also part of the problem,” she wrote.

“Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?” she added.

While sharing the video, Virat said that he said that the video is ‘appalling’ and it has left him feeling ‘very paranoid about (his) privacy.’ “If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” he said.

