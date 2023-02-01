Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s popular Dulhania franchise was a real winner at the box office. Not only that, the Shashank Khaitan’s directorial also attained the cult status owing to the sizzling chemistry between Alia and Varun as well as the coming-of-age storylines. The two actors, who made their debut alongside each other, had reunited recently for a press conference of an award show. Needless to say, it led to some exciting banters especially with Varun Dhawan who glossed over a question related to family planning.

While attending the press conference for Zee Cine Awards, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo star who recently celebrated his second anniversary with wife Natasha Dalal was asked whether he would be up to becoming a father anytime soon, especially since his co-actress from the Student Of The Year has become a doting mother. Varun Dhawan responded cheekily, “Teko kuch puchna hai controversial toh puch (laughs)." The reporter followed up with another question, “Alia ji mummy bann gayi, aapne mujhe bhi congratulations wish kiya, ab kab tak planning karoge?" Alia Bhatt, who was sitting right next to Varun Dhawan, couldn’t control her laughter as she budged in the conversation. She said, “Ye apna planning yaha pe thodhi batayenge yaar."

However, Varun Dhawan went on to answer, “Ye mummy bann gayi, tu papa bann gaya toh matlab ab sabko production shuru karna padega kya. Mai planning kab karunga? Main apne biwi se baat karta hu ki tumne aise bola hai ki planning shuru karo (I’ll speak to my wife and tell her that you have asked us to start a family)."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

