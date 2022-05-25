Varun Dhawan Asks for Inspiration to Look Fit Like Tiger Shroff, Latter Says, 'Kuch Toh Chhor Do Mere Liye'

Varun Dhawan just went live on Instagram to say a quick hi to his fans and also announce that the song Nach Punjaban from his upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo is going to release on May 28. His friends from the film industry dropped by to interact with the actor, and drop in compliments for the trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo. Diana Penty, Avneet Kaur and Tiger Shroff were among the celebs who commented during Varun’s Instagram live.

Tiger commented ‘Jug jug jyo’ in accordance with the film’s title, to which Varun responded by thanking him. He added, “Tiger I guess you were somewhere in the hills, I hope you are back. I saw some photos.” He then went on to say that he is looking for some help and inspiration in terms of fitness because he is planning to shoot bare-bodied soon. Tiger heard him and said, “Sir kuch toh chorr do mere liye.” He also added “Big fan sir” in the comments.

Varun made his acting debut in 2012 with Student of the Year and the film’s sequel had Tiger in the lead. Tiger made his acting debut with the 2014 romantic action film Heropanti. Both of them are among the fittest actors in Bollywood and often go shirtless during shoots.

During the live, Varun also announced that Nach Punjaban, the first song from Jugjugg Jeeyo, will be launched on May 28. He asked for suggestions from fans for an appropriate launch location, given the Punjabi vibe of the song. “We are wondering if we should launch it in Punjab, or Delhi, or Ludhiana. It is coming out on May 28, but we are trying to decide an appropriate venue for the song’s launch,” he said.

The song, even before its launch, has been mired in controversy. Pakistani singer named Abrar Ul Haq had alleged that the makers used his song ‘Nach Punjaban’ without his consent. The singer took to social media claiming the same and threatened to take legal action against the filmmaker. He also claimed that this is his 6th song which has been used by Dharma Productions without his consent.

Later, T-Series released a statement that they had the legal rights to remake the song. The statement read, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox , for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies.”

