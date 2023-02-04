Atlee will be wrapping up Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara starrer Jawan soon. While the film is touted to be the first pan-India film by the seasoned filmmaker, he is all set to make another film but this time with Jugg Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan and that too a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s critically acclaimed film Theri.

As per the sources close to Bollywood Hungama, Varun Dhawan has finally green-lit the project after being in talks with Atlee for a long time. However, a final confirmation about the same is yet to be made. The source stated, “Atlee and Varun have been in talks for a while about a new project. After much discussion, Varun has finally given the go-ahead for the venture. However, while he has verbally agreed to feature in Atlee’s next, the young actor is yet to sign the dotted line.”

Adding to this, the source also disclosed, “The film in question will be a remake of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri. The said venture will be bankrolled by both Murad Khetani and Atlee, with the latter looking to commence work on the project either in June or September this year.”

Released in 2016, Theri was a Tamil action-thriller film that featured Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson. The story told the tale of a father and a former police officer who is determined to save his daughter from his past enemies. The film has already been adapted in Assamese titled Ratnakar and is considered among the most popular films in Vijay’s vast filmography owing to its mainstream elements.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya. The horror-comedy was set in the forests of Arunachal. It told the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf, and begins to transform into a creature. As Bhaskar and his buddies try to find answers, a bunch of twists, turns, and laughs ensue. A Maddock Films production, the film also starred Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It was released in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25. Now Varun Dhawan would be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

