Varun Dhawan Backs Bigg Boss 13's Asim-Sidharth, Alia Bhatt Celebrates Christmas with Ranbir Kapoor's Family

Actor Varun Dhawan has come out in support of his former co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, who are currently participants on Bigg Boss 13. Touted to be among the strongest contestants this season, both Sidharth and Asim have been hitting headlines for their excessive aggression on the show. The actor said both of them are well behaved outside the house.

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and posted a picture that captures four generations of the Kapoor clan in one frame. The picture was clicked at the annual Christmas lunch of the family, and it is quite the definitive portrait of one of Bollywood's biggest clans. In the picture, one can spot Karisma, and her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, sister Kareena who came with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, their cousin Ranbir Kapoor, who arrived with Alia Bhatt.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin fame Mona Singh is all set to begin a new phase of her life as she preps to tie the nuptial knot with her long-term boyfriend Shyam, who is an investment banker. According to reports, the wedding ceremony will take place on December 27 in Mumbai. Mona even enjoyed a bachelorette trip in Goa with her friends. The pre-wedding party was hosted by the couple on December 26.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas rang in their Christmas celebrations surrounded by snowy mountains. Priyanka posted several pictures of the duo wherein we can see them cruising through the snow on an electric snowmobile. Priyanka called her vehicle a batmobile and said that she was happy that a Santa Claus drove in it. The snowmobile is a gift from Nick and came wrapped in a huge red coloured wrapping bow.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who was supposed to be attending the National Film Award in New Delhi on December 23, missed the function because he was ill and could not travel. He will be presented with his Dadasaheb Phalke honour on December 29 now.

Also, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh's Good Newwz hit theaters tomorrow. Read our review.

