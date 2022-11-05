Varun Dhawan Breaks Down In Tears Remembering His Late Driver, Says 'It's Taken Me A Long Time To...'

Varun Dhawan broke down in tears as he remembered his late friend and driver Manoj Sahu who he lost to a heart attack. Manoj has been working with him for many years. The actor recently graced a session titled “Why versatility, content, and box office matter ” on Mumbai Conclave 2022 organised by India Today.

During the event, Varun sobbed as he remembered Manoj, who had been his driver for 26 years. Varun stated, “Someone who worked with me for 26 years of my life, Manoj, passed away. He thought he had COVID-19 and he recovered after a week. He had a heart attack and he passed away near me. It affected me mentally so badly. But being an actor everyone told me to move on.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

He goes on to ask how he is supposed to move on. Varun claims that whatever he is today, more than a director or producer, Manoj played a major role in his life. “It’s taken me a long time to find the courage to talk about this. But, honestly, I am still dealing with it,” he added.

Varun even spoke of how COVID-19 affected everyone’s lives. He went on to say that he believes everything has returned to normalcy like it was before the pandemic, but it is nothing more than a rat race.

COVID-19 made him realise that he needed to slow down and look within, which has influenced his film choices. “I had to shut down. I feel there is a greater purpose for which we all are here, and I am trying to find mine,” said Varun.

When asked about Bhediya, the actor stated that it is a good film and is going to entertain all the viewers. The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik, who has previously directed hit movies such as Stree and Bala. Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee will also play key roles in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here