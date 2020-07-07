MOVIES

Varun Dhawan Celebrates 30 million Instagram Followers with Fan-made Video

Varun Dhawan is elated to have garnered 30 million 'Varuniacs' on Instagram and celebrated the milestone by posting a special fan-edited video.

  IANS
  Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has garnered 30 million followers on Instagram. The actor made the announcement sharing a fan-made video on the photo-video sharing platform.

"30 MILLION #varuniacs... Thank u for believing in me Keep moving on the beat. Thank u @stevenroythomas for this edit," he posted with the video, which is a montage of shots from his films like Kalank and Street Dancer 3D.

Over the years, Varun has used social media to connect with his fans, sharing tidbits about his professional as well as personal life. During the lockdown amid the Covid outbreak, the actor used the platform to send positive vibes and spread awareness about the deadly virus.

He has also been posting workout videos as well as sharing special moments with members of his family.

On the film front, Varun was last seen in dance movie Street Dancer 3D this year. His next film Coolie No 1 is directed by his father, filmmaker David Dhawan.

Coolie No 1 is the remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor original the director made in 1995. In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan play the lead roles. The film was originally slated to hit theatres in May, but got pushed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

