Varun Dhawan Celebrates Birthday with Girlfriend Natasha Dalal

Coronavirus lockdown didn't stop Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan from having a birthday celebration. Although he couldn't get out to celebrate his birthday, his friends gathered on a video call to wish the actor.

Varun shared a screenshot of the video call to his Insta’s story, wherein Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Varun Sharma, Punit Malhotra among others can be seen wishing the birthday boy as he blows the candles. Varun’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal was sitting next to the actor during the celebration.

Several B-town celebrities wished the actor on his special day. Actress Katrina Kaif took to Instagram story section to wish the Badlapur actor.

Katrina wrote alongside an image, “Happiest Birthday Varun...Stay the funniest maddest nicest person you are....and I hope we continue to do mad things till we 80”.

Film producer Shashank Khaitan also wished Varun and wrote, “@varundvn ... Happy Birthday bro ... always praying for all your dreams to come true ..”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in David Dhawan directed Coolie No 1. The movie will feature Sara Ali Khan and Paresh Rawal. The flick is the remake of 1995 film of the same name.

