Happy Birthday VD, Sings Alia Bhatt For Varun Dhawan On His Special Day. Watch Video

The actor celebrated his special day with his "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" co-star Alia Bhatt.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
Happy Birthday VD, Sings Alia Bhatt For Varun Dhawan On His Special Day. Watch Video
The actor celebrated his special day with his "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" co-star Alia Bhatt.
Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently basking in the glory of success of his latest release October, turned 32 on Tuesday. The actor celebrated the special day with his Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt by cutting three birthday cakes. The actor, however, revealed in an Instagram post that he sacrificed his cake this year in order to stay fit for his upcoming movie Kalank.

Being directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated for an April release next year. The film, also starring Alia, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, will be produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It is co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

In the video, shared by a fan club of Varun Dhawan on Instagram, the actor can be seen cutting his birthday cake as Alia sings 'happy birthday' for him.



Birthday workout #nocake #KALANK @prashantsixpack

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on



