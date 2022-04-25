Varun Dhawan Celebrates Birthday With Team Bawaal, Don't Forget To Miss 'Specially Crafted Menu'

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday. It was a working birthday for the actor as he was in Lucknow shooting for his upcoming movie Bawaal. However, the makers and the cast of the movie decided to make Varun’s birthday special. In a video that was later shared by Varun Dhawan on his Instagram stories, his Bawaal co-star Janhvi Kapoor, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar can be seen joining him for the birthday celebration.

In one of the videos, Varun Dhawan can be seen cutting a cake. He wore a blue shirt and looked stunning as always. In another video, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen clapping and cheering for the birthday boy. Another picture shared by Varun shows how a menu was specially crafted for the actor’s birthday. “Specially crafted menu for Mr Varun Dhawan’s birthday celebrations,” it read.

Earlier yesterday, a cake-cutting ceremony also took place on the sets of Bawaal. This after, producer Sajid Nadiadwala made a sudden visit to mark the special occasion of Varun Dhawan’s birthday. The producer and the actor seemed very happy as they were seen sharing the cake with the director Nitesh Tiwari while the actress Janhvi Kapoor was also seen joining the team in the celebration.

Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Reportedly, the shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala and Nitesh Tiwari’s film will also be taking place in four European countries including the city of Love – Paris. The film will hit theatres on April 7, 2023.

Apart from Bawaal, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in an upcoming comedy-drama titled Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film is produced by Karan Johar and also stars Disha Patani in the lead. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline. On the other hand, Janhvi also has several projects coming up including Mr And Mrs Mahi along with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in Bombay Girl, Dostana 2 and Takht.

