Varun Dhawan Celebrates Coolie No 1 Wrap with Pancakes and a Shirtless Selfie

It is always refreshing to see an actor in their natural habitat and being 'normal'. Varun Dhawan, who has served us fitness goals for years, recently celebrated the wrap of his film Coolie No 1 with chocolate and banana pancakes with whipped cream, making fans relate to moment of joy.

Posting a bare-bodied selfie while enjoying a film, the actor gave a glimpse of how he enjoyed his much deserved break. "Pancake Friday ek number breakfast. Just wrapped filming for #coolieno1 which is the funniest film i have ever been a part of and decided to celebrate like this," he wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Varun served us with another gorgeous shot when he posed for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. The black-and-white picture sees Varun accessorise the shirtless shot with a hat and a neck-piece. "The phenom 25 years of a boy named @dabbooratnani," he wrote on Instagram.

Check it out:





Coolie No 1 by David Dhawan is the remake of the 1995 film starring Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. The 2020 film will star Sara Ali Khan in the lead with Varun. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

