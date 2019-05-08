Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan Celebrates Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Birthday, Posts Adorable Video

Varun Dhawan celebrated Natasha Dalal's birthday in the company of friends and family.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 11:42 AM IST
Varun Dhawan Celebrates Girlfriend Natasha Dalal's Birthday, Posts Adorable Video
Image courtesy: varun_natasha_addict120/ Instagram
Varun Dhawan has been dating Natasha Dalal for many years now and the two are said to be childhood sweethearts. But Dhawan has kept his personal life relatively low-key and away from social media. It is only recently that he started opening up about it after he accepted his relationship with Dalal on Koffee With Karan season 6.

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan celebrated Natasha's birthday in the company of friends and family.

The actor took to Instagram and shared snippets from the celebration. In one of the videos, the couples seems to be seated in a restaurant as Natasha cuts her birthday cake. A number of fan pages also shared the pictures of the two together.





On an episode of Koffee with Karan when Varun accepted his relationship with Natasha, he said, "I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life."

He had even expressed his desire to tie the knot with his lady love and start a family soon.

Since then, rumours of them tying the knot this year have been making the rounds. However quashing all such reports, in a recent interview he stated that marriage is definitely not on cards for him this year because he's doing a number of films and he "need to find the right time for that".

On the work front, Varun was recently seen in Karan Johar's production Kalank. He's currently gearing up for Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D and the remake of his father David Dhawan's film, Coolie No 1.

