Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Varun Dhawan Celebrates Success of Dua Karo Song from Street Dancer 3D

Varun’s jaw-dropping dance moves in the pulse-stirring hit 'Dua Karo' from 'Street Dancer 3D' are grabbing the eyeballs.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 11, 2020, 12:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Varun Dhawan Celebrates Success of Dua Karo Song from Street Dancer 3D
Varun Dhawan in stills from 'Street Dancer 3D' song 'Dua karo'

The makers of Street Dancer 3D had released a new track ‘Dua Karo’ from the dance drama.

The song penned by Priya Saraiya, features actor Varun Dhawan in a grey mood, who plays the lead in the film. The startling blend of a Punjabi rap artist, Bohemia with the soulful voice of Arijit Singh makes the track quite diverse in itself.

On January 9, Varun shared a video of the song on his official Instagram page.

He captioned it “My most favourite song from #streetdancer3d.@jigarsaraiya @soulfulsachin I loveee this one thank u @iambohemia and #arjitsingh for ur voice and mainly @punitjpathakofficial our second song after chunar. Thank u @remodsouza sir for this opportunity and for keeping me calm and pure. @kuldeepshashi thank u sir and @bhushankumar for making sure we have this sound.”

Within 24 hours of its release, the number has hit 18m+ views on Youtube. Varun’s jaw-dropping moves in the pulse-stirring hit are grabbing eyeballs. The October star is overwhelmed with the positive response and has shared his delight on his Instagram stories.

image

All the tracks released till date from Street Dancer 3D, have been capping the chartbusters. After Prabhudeva’s sensational, Muqabla revamp and Nora Fatehi’s Garmi, it’s the Dua Karo track on its journey to the top.

Street Dancer 3D is helmed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, who also directed the successful prequels, titled ABCD and ABCD 2. The Varun-Shraddha starrer is scheduled to hit the cinemas on January 24.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram