Varun Dhawan Celebrates Success of Dua Karo Song from Street Dancer 3D
Varun’s jaw-dropping dance moves in the pulse-stirring hit 'Dua Karo' from 'Street Dancer 3D' are grabbing the eyeballs.
Varun Dhawan in stills from 'Street Dancer 3D' song 'Dua karo'
The makers of Street Dancer 3D had released a new track ‘Dua Karo’ from the dance drama.
The song penned by Priya Saraiya, features actor Varun Dhawan in a grey mood, who plays the lead in the film. The startling blend of a Punjabi rap artist, Bohemia with the soulful voice of Arijit Singh makes the track quite diverse in itself.
On January 9, Varun shared a video of the song on his official Instagram page.
He captioned it “My most favourite song from #streetdancer3d.@jigarsaraiya @soulfulsachin I loveee this one thank u @iambohemia and #arjitsingh for ur voice and mainly @punitjpathakofficial our second song after chunar. Thank u @remodsouza sir for this opportunity and for keeping me calm and pure. @kuldeepshashi thank u sir and @bhushankumar for making sure we have this sound.”
Within 24 hours of its release, the number has hit 18m+ views on Youtube. Varun’s jaw-dropping moves in the pulse-stirring hit are grabbing eyeballs. The October star is overwhelmed with the positive response and has shared his delight on his Instagram stories.
All the tracks released till date from Street Dancer 3D, have been capping the chartbusters. After Prabhudeva’s sensational, Muqabla revamp and Nora Fatehi’s Garmi, it’s the Dua Karo track on its journey to the top.
Street Dancer 3D is helmed by choreographer Remo D’Souza, who also directed the successful prequels, titled ABCD and ABCD 2. The Varun-Shraddha starrer is scheduled to hit the cinemas on January 24.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Was Sonam Kapoor to Star in Ram-Leela? Her Latest Post Keeps Fans Guessing
- 'Vile and Disturbing': Columnist Schooled for Making Homophobic Joke about Queer Protester
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Film Has the Best VFX in Hindi Cinema Till Date
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Users Sign Petition Against Company for Delayed Android 10 Update
- Sexist BJP Leader Asks Deepika Padukone to 'Dance' in Mumbai Instead of Protesting in JNU