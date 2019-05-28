English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of Us! Check Out Viral Video
In the midst of shooting for Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan posted a video of him cheering for Team India which is headed for the Cricket World Cup soon.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Remember the childhood days when you would shout 'Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega'. Well, Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan has relived those moments for us, and it's relatable in every way possible. As the India Premier League wrapped up with a marginal victory for Mumbai Indians, the Indian cricket team has now headed towards its next goal.
Starting from May 30, the 2019 ICC World Cup will see 10 national cricket teams fighting it out to win the World Cup Trophy. While the whole of India will be cheering for the Virat Kohli-led team, Bollywood celebrities are no less when it comes to living their fangirl or fanboy moment.
Recently, actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting for Street Dancer 3D in Dubai along with Shraddha Kapoor, showed his love for team India and Virat Kohli through a viral video. Donning an Indian jersey and tricolour on his cheeks, Varun shouts, "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega." He then shouts "Bharat Mata Ki..." and looks towards a foreigner to say "Jai". Sharing the video, Shraddha captioned the video with their film's hashtag "#SD3."
This very much sums up our childhood excitement for Team India whenever it was about cricket. There is no doubt, no other slogan that has occupied our mind as much as 'Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega'.
Street Dancer 3D is the third part of Remo D'souza's dance film franchise that began with ABCD. The movie will have Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, who were also a part of ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. While the film has already been shot in Amritsar, London and Mumbai, the team is busy shooting for its Dubai schedule. The film will release date on January 24, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Starting from May 30, the 2019 ICC World Cup will see 10 national cricket teams fighting it out to win the World Cup Trophy. While the whole of India will be cheering for the Virat Kohli-led team, Bollywood celebrities are no less when it comes to living their fangirl or fanboy moment.
Recently, actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting for Street Dancer 3D in Dubai along with Shraddha Kapoor, showed his love for team India and Virat Kohli through a viral video. Donning an Indian jersey and tricolour on his cheeks, Varun shouts, "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega." He then shouts "Bharat Mata Ki..." and looks towards a foreigner to say "Jai". Sharing the video, Shraddha captioned the video with their film's hashtag "#SD3."
@Varun_dvn rooting for Team India ahead of World Cup 2019 is every Indian ever#varundhawan #shraddhakapoor #streetdancer3d #worldcup #worldcup2019 #Bollywood #PunjabKesari #tadkabollywood pic.twitter.com/ov124QtXzY— Tadka Bollywood (@Onlinetadka) May 28, 2019
This very much sums up our childhood excitement for Team India whenever it was about cricket. There is no doubt, no other slogan that has occupied our mind as much as 'Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega'.
Street Dancer 3D is the third part of Remo D'souza's dance film franchise that began with ABCD. The movie will have Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, who were also a part of ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. While the film has already been shot in Amritsar, London and Mumbai, the team is busy shooting for its Dubai schedule. The film will release date on January 24, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- Riteish Deshmukh Points Out Security Loophole at Hyderabad Airport, Says 'It's a Tragedy Waiting to Happen'
- #JCBKiKhudayi: Why People Are Digging Up Videos of JCB Excavator To Make Memes
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
- Arsene Wenger Beats Zinedine Zidane with Neat Turn. Fans Can't Keep Calm
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results