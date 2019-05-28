Varun Dhawan Cheering for Team India Ahead of World Cup 2019 is All of Us! Check Out Viral Video

Remember the childhood days when you would shout 'Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega'. Well, Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan has relived those moments for us, and it's relatable in every way possible. As the India Premier League wrapped up with a marginal victory for Mumbai Indians, the Indian cricket team has now headed towards its next goal.Starting from May 30, the 2019 ICC World Cup will see 10 national cricket teams fighting it out to win the World Cup Trophy. While the whole of India will be cheering for the Virat Kohli-led team, Bollywood celebrities are no less when it comes to living their fangirl or fanboy moment.Recently, actor Varun Dhawan, who is busy shooting for Street Dancer 3D in Dubai along with Shraddha Kapoor, showed his love for team India and Virat Kohli through a viral video. Donning an Indian jersey and tricolour on his cheeks, Varun shouts, "Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega." He then shouts "Bharat Mata Ki..." and looks towards a foreigner to say "Jai". Sharing the video, Shraddha captioned the video with their film's hashtag "#SD3."This very much sums up our childhood excitement for Team India whenever it was about cricket. There is no doubt, no other slogan that has occupied our mind as much as 'Jeetega Bhai Jeetega, India Jeetega'.Street Dancer 3D is the third part of Remo D'souza's dance film franchise that began with ABCD. The movie will have Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles, who were also a part of ABCD 2. Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi. While the film has already been shot in Amritsar, London and Mumbai, the team is busy shooting for its Dubai schedule. The film will release date on January 24, 2020.