Varun Dhawan, Choreographer Ganesh Acharya Take Up Muqabla Challenge
Prabhudheva's hit dance number Muqabla has been recreated for Street Dancer 3D, and Varun Dhawan is now asking people to take up the challenge of dancing to the song.
Image: Instagram
Varun Dhawan recently took the Muqabla challenge with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The actor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, shared a video where he can be seen performing the signature step of Prabhudheva's iconic dance anthem Muqabla with Ganesh Acharya.
Sharing the video on his Instagram, the Kalank actor wrote, "@ #MuqablaChallenge with masterji @ganeshacharyaa बहुत किया मस्ती ,अब दिखाओ थोड़ी चुस्ती. This is open to only fans remodsouza @shraddhakapoor @norafatehi #streetdancer3d releasing 24 th January." The song has been recreated for Street Dancer 3D.
Since posted, the video has received a lot of comments and one of them was from the film's director Remo D'Souza. He wrote,
"Kya Baat hai:))) superb." Nargis Fakri also commented on the video and posted dancing emojis.
Street Dancer 3D is an upcoming dance-drama slated to release on January 24, 2020. The movie also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.
The film highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza.
On the work front, Varun was last seen in the Abhishek Verman directorial Kalank. Varun will share the screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1.
Meanwhile, Shraddha's last project was Chhichhore and the actor is currently busy shooting for Baaghi 3.
-
