News18 » Movies
Varun Dhawan Clarifies Rumours of Dishoom 2 With Brother Rohit Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has refuted claims of a leading publication about collaborating with brother Rohit Dhawan for a sequel of their 2016 movie Dishoom.

News18.com

Updated:December 28, 2019, 1:03 PM IST
Varun Dhawan Dances Hillariously To Altaf Raja Song With His Gym Trainer, Watch Video
Varun Dhawan. (Image: Instagram)

A Mumbai Mirror report earlier this week had suggested that Varun Dhawan was collaborating with brother Rohit for the sequel of Dishoom. However, the actor has put an end to these rumours, stating that they aren't true at all.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the actor responded to the same during the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D. There he said, "Actually, there is no truth to this at all."

According to the same report, the actor had refuted claims of collaborating with his brother and said, "No, I am not in my brother's next film. He's making it with an entirely different cast. We don't have to work together in every film. You forget, I wasn't in his first film (Desi Boyz). I've only done one film with him. I had a ball shooting Dishoom with my brother. We'll work together again soon. But not on his next film."

Varun's next film Street Dancer 3D also stars Prabhudheva, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi, and has been directed by Remo D'souza. During the launch, Varun had also revealed that the movie was about to be shelved at one point of time. He said, "There was a time when this film was almost shelved. Remo sir knows, the film was stuck for around 3-4 years due to some reason... A studio was not backing it. They took a decision not to make films in India at that time. We were almost parent-less with this film. At that time, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar came into our life."

The movie is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

