Varun Dhawan Comes Forward To Help a Fan Who Alleges Domestic Abuse By Her Father: 'Will Speak To Authorities'

Varun Dhawan has come forward to help a female fan who has alleged that she and her mother are a victim of domestic abuse. On Tuesday, the actor replied to a fan on Twitter after she alleged that her father abuses and beats her, don’t let her eat food, and threatens her by using abusive language.

“Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn’t let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language,” the tweet read.

The female fan also alleged that the Gujarat police have been unable to help them as well despite showing all proof. She further requested the authorities and the actor to look into the issue.

The tweet grabbed Varun’s attention who assured the female fan of helping her soon. “This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities,” Varun wrote.

This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help will u and speak to the authorities. https://t.co/IaIOEMFk8u — VarunKukooDhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 6, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens are left completely impressed with Varun Dhawan’s concern towards his fans. “Wow! Respect Respect Respect!! You are amazing Bhai please continue to inspire many people with your kindness compassion and generosity. The world needs more people like you #VarunDhawan love you VD!!” one of the social media users tweeted. Another fan wrote, “You are such a sweetheart VD…my respect for you has grown by leaps and bounds…the man with a golden heart.”

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is all set to share the screen for the first time with Kiara Advani with his upcoming movie titled JugJugg Jeeyo. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others. It will hit theatres on June 24, 2022. Apart from JugJugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan has also been working on Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor. He also has Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in his pipeline.

