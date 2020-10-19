Varun Dhawan Completes 8 Years in Bollywood, Thanks Fans

Actor Varun Dhawan has written a note to thank fans for their support after completing eight years in Bollywood.

"It's been eight years since this journey began between me and you. Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love," Varun tweeted along with several moments with fans, press tours and promotions.

It’s been 8 years since this journey began between me and u. Thank u for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love. pic.twitter.com/RCHfnFdGzX — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

"When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed but most importantly I know you cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe," he added.

When I cried u cried when I laughed u laughed but most importantly I know u cared for everything I did and that’s the most important thing. Be safe love Varun. pic.twitter.com/PyIcgGiQsq — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 19, 2020

Varun, son of director David Dhawan, entered Bollywood as an actor with Student Of The Year in 2012. He worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan.

From playing a smalltown boy in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, to being a dancing star in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3, from his intense roles in Badlapur and October to fun films Dilwale, Dishoom, Main Tera Hero and Judwaa 2 -- he has showcased himself as a Bollywood package in many roles.

The actor returns to the screen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit Coolie No. 1, directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is slated for an OTT release.