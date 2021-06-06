Varun Dhawan Condemns Harassment and Violence Against Doctors Amid Covid-19

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of cases of violence against doctors have been reported across the country. The recent cases where doctors violently beaten up by a mob in Assam, Delhi and other parts of India, have shaken up netizens.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently went on Instagram Live to talk about this with Orthopedist Dr Manan Vora. The actor strongly condemned the attacks on doctors and said that nothing justifies violence against them. Talking to Dr Vora, he said, “It’s an extremely serious issue and we really need to create awareness on this topic. The second wave has not been easy on anyone, I’ve had at least seven family members who got COVID during this phase and it’s very stressful for the family. So, I understand when it happens but it is unfair on doctors, who are treating you, who are there to cure you day and night, to go through this."

They also talked about many issues like saving doctors from angry relatives of patients by setting up better infrastructures like ICU and CCTV cameras. Varun shared about the death of his aunt, who was in ventilator for 40 days in Chicago. To this, the doctor talked about the importance of grief counselling for relatives.

When asked about his own views on the topic, Varun said, “I don’t think doctors are overreacting, it is unfortunate that we need to talk about this and create awareness about something like this. Woh doctor infected patients se jaake mil raha hai, apni family se nahi mil raha hai, bina break liye kaam kar rahe hain PPE kits mein and we are attacking them if we lose a loved one. It is wrong. People need to understand that it is not their fault, this disease is still new, people are understanding it. But you can’t harass doctors, you can’t attack doctors, you just can’t do that.”

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

