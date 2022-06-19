Varun Dhawan Convinces Kartik Aaryan to Share Stage With Karan Johar: 'You Can Dance to Dharma...'

The fallout between Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar is no secret. Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor were supposed to feature in KJo’s Dostana 2 and the shooting of the film had already begun. But Dharma Productions released an official statement, stating that the film would be recast. Neither Dharma Productions nor Kartik has provided any further information about the matter.

Since then, Karan and Kartik have maintained a distance. Kartik was also not invited to Karan’s 50th birthday bash last month. However, for the first time since their fallout, Kartik and Karan shared a stage at an awards ceremony, thanks to Varun Dhawan. In a video shared on social media by Pinkvilla, Varun calls Kartik on stage to dance on a track from Karan’s upcoming production, Jugjugg Jeeyo. “Kartik, come, you can dance to a Dharma film song,” Varun Dhawan could be heard saying.

Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Ayushmaan Khurrana, and Maniesh Paul among others can also be spotted in the video. Soon Karan Johar joins the stage too and the entire team dances to the song The Punjaabban song. However, Kartik refrains from dancing.

Last month, Kartik also opened up about his fallout with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. On being asked if an incident like this can affect him since he has no background in the film industry, Kartik said, “I just focus on my work. That’s all I would like to say on this. Look at my (film) line-up (right now).”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be next be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon. He also has Captain India, Freddy, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in his kitty.

