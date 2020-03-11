Varun Dhawan Corrects Fan who Calls Nepal 'My Village' in Selfie Video with Actor

Indians celebrated Holi on March 10 across the country and the world. During the festive occasion, celebs sent out Holi wishes to their fans and friends on social media. Among these stars was Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who wished fans through a special video.

The Sui Dhaaga actor, along with Instagram user Shailesh Pandey, said in the clip, "Pandey ke sabhi saathiyon, sabhi doston, sab ko bohot bohot happy Holi wish karna chahta hoon (I want to wish a very happy Holi to Pandey's friends)."

To this, the fan added, "Mera gaon Nepal (My village Nepal)." Varun corrected him and said, "Nepal desh hai, gaon nahi (Nepal is a country, not a village)." The video has turned viral ever since.

Here's the video:

The actor celebrated Holi with his family and friends on Tuesday. He was also spotted hopping around the city with girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The actor's last release was Street Dancer 3D, which released in January 2020. The movie, directed by Remo D’souza, was a part of ABCD franchise and had Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Varun will be next seen in Coolie No 1, directed by his dad David Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name. He will star opposite Sara Ali Khan. The duo will be stepping into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.