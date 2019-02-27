Varun Dhawan Cosies Up to Natasha Dalal in a Sweet Holiday Snap; See Here

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy shooting for Street Dancer in London, took some time off his busy schedule to hang out with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.A picture of the couple, which has been taken in the British capital, is doing the rounds on Instagram and has been shared widely on Varun's fan pages. In the picture, Varun looks dapper in a silver jacket and black trousers while Natasha can be seen wearing an ivory overcoat with black jeggings. The two are all smiles as they pose for the camera.Even though Varun was spotted multiple times with Natasha, he never confessed dating her until his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, where he finally admitted his relationship and also said that he plans to marry her.In an interview with Filmfare, the Badlapur actor spoke at length about their relationship, Natasha's influence on him and why it took him so long to accept it publicly.“I have someone, who isn’t with me just because I’m an actor. It’s amazing to have someone like that in your life. We bond over each other and that’s the main thing. We’ve known each other for too long, so the connection is deep. It’s like family. It’s always been so.”"My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them," he added.