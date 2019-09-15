Take the pledge to vote

Varun Dhawan Dances Hilariously To 'Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi' With Gym Trainer; See Video

Varun Dhawan had the most eccentric way to wish his trainer. Well, that's Varun for you.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 11:44 AM IST
Varun Dhawan. (Image: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media, and is often seen posting images, and videos from his sets, shootings, parties and even sweet nothings.

Recently, it was his gym trainer Prashant Sawant's birthday, and we got one of the most weird birthday wish, coming from Varun of course. But this time, the madness seemed infectious as his trainer too went crazy. The video starts with the two dancing on the song ‘Tum Toh Thehre Pardesi’, by Altaf Raja. While the duo commence with breaking into an impromptu dance, Varun’s trainer later bends down and starts doing push-ups, and Varun climbs on him. All this while, they sing the song out loud.  The whole video is cringy and hilarious at the same time. However, Varun''s shredded body is unmissable.

Varun posted the video on his Instagram and called Prashant his 'Brother and caretaker.'

Happy birthday to my brother and care taker @prashantsixpack. This how we do cardio #tumtoh #altafraja ❤️

On the work front, the actor has moved on to the shooting for his next, Coolie No. 1, after Street Dancer 3D. Originally starring Govoinda and Karishma Kapoor, the movie is a remake of the 1995 movie by the same name and will see the Kalank actor pairing up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. Slated to release in May, 2020 the movie is being helmed by David Dhawan, who also directed the original version. The extended cast will also see Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Rajat Rawail playing pivotal roles.

