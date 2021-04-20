Varun Dhawan Dances to Song 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya' on the Sets of Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon have been shooting in Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh for their upcoming movie Bhediya. A new video from the location has surfaced online that shows Varun dancing to his movie song Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya.

In another video, Varun can be heard talking about his experience of shooting in the state. “I can say this without even thinking, this has been my best experience of shooting in the country."

On Monday, Varun uploaded a couple of pictures with Kriti and gave their shooting update. “Kya lagti hain hai Raaba Bahut maaza ayaa apka saath @kritisanon #wolfpack. It’s a sched wrap for kriti on #BHEDIYA as we say bye to ziro. Will miss you both,” the actor wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

Kriti too posted similar pictures and wrote, “And its a schedule wrap for me in Ziro for #BHEDIYA! From Dilwale to Bhediya and all the years of friendship in between, we’ve come a long way @varundvn Gonna miss you, the captain of our pack @amarkaushik and the entire Wolfpack See you guys soon!! And bye bye Ziro.”

The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and brings back Varun and Kriti after their 2015 film Dilwale.

